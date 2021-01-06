KU announces result of BSc Part I Annual Examination 2019

The silver jubilee gate of the University of Karachi. Photo: File

The University of Karachi on Wednesday announced the result of BSc Part-I Annual Examination 2019, an official statement issued by the varsity said.



According to the notification, 1,512 candidates were registered for the examinations, out of which 1,461 students appeared in the papers. Only 314 were successful in qualifying the exam.

The overall pass percentage for the exam was 21.49%, the statement added.