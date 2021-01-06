KU announces result of BDS Final Professional Annual Examination 2020

Umaer Basha Institute of Information Technology at the Karachi University. — Facebook/kutimes

KARACHI: The University of Karachi has announced the results of the BDS Final Professional Annual Examination 2020, a statement said Wednesday.



The KU Controller of Examination Dr Syed Zafar Hussain said that 103 candidates were registered for the exams, out of which 102 students appeared in the papers.

As many as 89 candidates have successfully passed the exam, while the overall pass percentage was 87.25%.

According to the gazette issued, Hassan Yaqoob, son of Ahmed Yaqoob bearing seat number 208017, student of Karachi Medical and Dental College, secured 804 marks out of a total of 1,000 marks and clinched the first position.

On the other hand, Maheen Aslam, seat number 208069 and a student of KM&DC, bagged the second position with 783 marks, while Madiha Rafi having seat number 208070 and a student of KM&DC stood third with 775 marks.