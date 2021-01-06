UHS postpones medical exams till February 1

The University of Health Sciences campus in Lahore. Photo: file

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Wednesday announced that it had postponed all MBBS and BDS exams till February 1, 2021.

A few days after medical students across the country protested on social media and demanded the UHS delay exams, the university responded by saying that all professional and dental exams were had been delayed till February 1.

"The professional exams have been postponed on the directives of the NCOC," read the notification. "The new date of exams will be announced soon."

UHS Vice Chancellor Javed Akram announced on Twitter that the university's exams have been postponed, adding that the new dates will be revealed soon.

"All exams including the final year shall be delayed for about 12 days or so. The new date sheet shall inshAllah be notified by tomorrow," he tweeted. "My humble request to my dearest students please concentrate on your studies while I wish them all the best in their forthcoming exams."



