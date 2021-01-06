Kim Kardashian ‘tried everything’ to make her marriage to Kanye West work, says Kathy Griffin

Veteran US actress and comedian Kathy Griffin, who is a close friend of Kris Jenner, has said that US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has ‘tried everything’ to make her marriage to Kanye West work.



Without naming the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Kathy Tweeted, “I think she really tried. Truly loves him. I like her. He certainly isn’t the devil or anything, but I believe she tried everything to make it work.”

The comedian further said, “He made her laugh a lot and she embraced his eccentricities.”

“She loves being a mom more than anything,” Kathy said and added “There’s my two cents.”

Kathy is a close friend of Kim Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner and she used to live next to Kanye and Kim.

Kathy’s comments came after reports that Kim Kardashian was filing for divorce from Kanye West.