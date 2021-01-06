'I will come again very soon': PM Imran Khan assures Hazaras he feels their pain

PM Imran says India is instigating sectarian terrorism in Pakistan

The prime minister assures Hazaras he will never betray his people's trust

Families of the slain Hazara coal miners continue their sit-in protest in Quetta



Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday assured the protesting Hazara families that he would visit them "very soon", urging them to bury their loved ones for the time being.

"I want to reassure the Hazara families who lost their loved ones in a brutal terrorist attack in Machh that I am cognisant of their suffering and their demands," said the prime minister in tweet.

The premier said that his government is taking "steps to prevent such attacks in the future". He reminded them that it was Pakistan's "neighbour" that is "instigating sectarian terrorism".



The PM said that he shares the pain of the Hazara community, adding that he has visited them and stood by them during their time of suffering before.

"I will come again very soon to offer prayers and condole with all the families personally. I will never betray my people's trust. Please bury your loved ones so their souls find peace," said PM Imran.



The tweets by the premier came as the Hazara families continue their sit-in following the brutal killing of 11 coal miners in Machh.

He also tweeted after a delegation headed by federal minister Ali Zaidi, sent by him, failed to convince families of the slain miners to bury their dead and not keep Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit a condition for their last rites.



The talks were held a day after Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed’s visit failed to end the protest.

The incident

Eleven colliers were killed and four others seriously injured on Sunday after armed men attacked them at a coal field in Balochistan's Bolan district.

The coal miners, according to police, were taken to nearby mountains where they were shot.

The miners were kidnapped before dawn on Sunday as they slept near the remote coal mine in the southwestern mountainous Machh area — 60 kilometres southeast of Quetta city, local government official Abid Saleem said.

Security officials who did not want to be named told AFP the attackers first separated the miners before tying their hands and feet and taking them into the hills to kill them.



Two of the miners were Afghans and their bodies have been sent to Afghanistan for burial, a local security official told AFP.

Officials on Monday clarified ten people had died in the attack, revising a previous death toll of 11, AFP reported.

The militant group Daesh has claimed the attack, according to SITE Intelligence, which monitors militant activities worldwide.