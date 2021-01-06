Minority communities in Pakistan are not protected: Fazl

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Fazlur Rehman says all minority communities in Pakistan are in a vulnerable position.

The JUI-F chief condemned the killing of coal miners in Balochistan's Machh while speaking to the media in Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday.



Fazl called for more protection of minority communities in Pakistan and criticises the PTI government.



"The government says it has defeated the terrorists, where is that defeat?" Fazl asked.



He said those responsible for the Machh tragedy should be brought to justice.

On Senate elections and PDM's long march

Decisions regarding the Senate elections are unanimous, Fazl said, adding that the anti-government alliance is focused on strategy within the framework of the Constitution and law.

The PDM chief said that there are no differences in the opposition alliance and there is plenty of time to decide about resignations from assemblies and a long march.

"PDM will hold an impressive power show in Bannu today and the government cannot stop people from attending the rally," Fazl said.

He said that national dialogue with the "fake government is out of the question".

"It is a fake assembly that should not be allowed to run out of time," he said.

He said the government cannot stop PDM's protest rallies. He gave an example of the Lahore and Multan rallies, saying an attempt was made by the government to potray these gatherings of hundreds of thousands of people as a gathering of just 3,000 to 4,000 people.