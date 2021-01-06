Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone: How they found love, despite obstacles

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved pairs in the industry.

And as the diva rang in her 35th birthday on Tuesday, many fans have been looking back at the time she retold how she fell in love with her husband.

During an interview with Filmfare, the Piku star had confessed that owing to her trust issues from her previous failed relationships, she was quite hesitant to commit to her Ram Leela costar.

“It was not about him. It was about whether I was ready to commit to a relationship. Because I’d been in several relationships before and many times my trust was broken. When I met Ranveer, I was exhausted,” she said.

“When this relationship, which I was in ended in 2012, I was like I’m done. I wanted to try out this concept of casual dating. I just did not want to be answerable to anyone.”

“When Ranveer and I met in 2012, I told him, ‘I realise there’s a connection between us. I really like you but I want to keep it open. I don’t want to commit. If I get attracted to different people I’m going to do my thing,’” she said.

In an interview with the same portal, Ranveer had given a similar response: “There was a phase in my life where I was only in no-strings-attached relationships. I’d cut off any string that I’d see. But yeah, you change and evolve as a person. You crave something more substantial. Now I can’t even think of such relationships. My biological clock is ticking. I want to become a family man. I love kids.”