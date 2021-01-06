Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to emerge as Hollywood’s brightest couple in 2021?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who welcomed the new year after signing multi-million dollar deals with audio and video streaming giants, seem to win Hollywood by showing off their hidden talents.



The Duke and Duchess, who shocked the world with their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, are successfully achieving the financial independence they craved.

Harry and Meghan are seemingly heading to their destination to rake in millions with the backing of their some Hollywood and showbiz pals.

According to some royal experts they have achieved more within a very short period.

A royal expert Katie Nicholls, in conversation with Closer, said that they’ve forged huge successes since leaving; it’s a remarkable achievement, adding that the couple will be closing this year

Katie told: "We’ve done it. We’ve left the royal family, we’ve left Britain, we’ve got our dream home in LA. We’ve had more time with Archie than we’d ever hoped for and we’ve signed these cracking deals."

According to the expert, "Meghan and Harry are Hollywood’s brightest couple. They are the biggest celebrities over there and they’ve got the royal card, which is in a sphere of its own."



Meghan and Harry are on the track to display their talents by producing a range of shows which would not only give the royal couple more fame in the Hollywood but also make them streets ahead of the estimated £5 million per year they reportedly earned as royals.