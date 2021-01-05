close
Tue Jan 05, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 5, 2021

Tom Holland crashes and burns 'dry January' resolution

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 05, 2021
Tom Holland crashes and burns ‘dry January’ resolution

Tom Holland recently admitted to having crashed and burned his New Year’s Eve resolution in the most hilarious of fashions.

The Spiderman actor made his confession on Twitter underneath a tweet from English comedian, broadcaster and author Dominic Holland.

Dominic’s tweet read, “Called time on dry January embarrassingly early but we have a full house - it’s cold and dark outside...”

Only a couple of hours after Dominic made his own confession did Holland jump in for moral support and admit, “I was doing really well.... for about 12 hours [laughing emoji]”

Check it out below:


