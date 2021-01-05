Three armed robberies take place within three hours in federal capital

Representatioanl image. — Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Three armed robberies took place in Islamabad in three hours, police said Tuesday.

According to police, dacoits stormed into three houses situated at Sector F8-2, F11-4 and I-83 and fled from the scene after looting the families.

Police said that six armed robbers looted Rs800,000 from a house after taking the family hostage in Sector F8-2, in jurisdiction of Margalla Police Station.

Another armed dacoity took place in F11-4 of Shalimar Police Station area. Police cordoned off the house on timely information, but three robbers managed to flee after looting the family.

Furthermore, dacoits looted a house near the I-9 Police Station area. The robbery took place in Sector I-83, at the house of a retired secretary.



