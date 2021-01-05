Three armed robberies take place within three hours in federal capital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Three armed robberies took place in Islamabad in three hours, police said Tuesday.
According to police, dacoits stormed into three houses situated at Sector F8-2, F11-4 and I-83 and fled from the scene after looting the families.
Police said that six armed robbers looted Rs800,000 from a house after taking the family hostage in Sector F8-2, in jurisdiction of Margalla Police Station.
Another armed dacoity took place in F11-4 of Shalimar Police Station area. Police cordoned off the house on timely information, but three robbers managed to flee after looting the family.
Furthermore, dacoits looted a house near the I-9 Police Station area. The robbery took place in Sector I-83, at the house of a retired secretary.