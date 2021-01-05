Harry Potter star Jessie Cave reveals her newborn baby tests positive for coronavirus

Harry Potter Jessie Cave has revealed that her newborn baby has been diagnosed with coronavirus.



Taking to Instagram, Jessie who is best known for her role as Lavender Brown in the film adaptations of the hit books, revealed, “I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive.”

“He’s okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully,” she said and added “This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks.”

“Really didn’t want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth. Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors. It makes me even more proud of my brother, a&e doctor @pondermed and my father, king GP @davidlloyd73 ....”



“Please wish baby a speedy recovery. He’s 9llbs 7 now so he’s a stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room (and the needle went into his hand with louder more powerful screams. Love and best wishes to everyone.”

Jessie Cave welcomed baby boy in October after a “traumatic” delivery that left her son in the neonatal unit.