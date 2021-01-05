Mehwish Hayat is a sight for sore eyes as she stuns in a red dress

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat leaves fans floored with every snap she shares.
Her latest post on the social media site was no different as she looked ravishing in a red dress for the Lux Style Awards 2020.
"But I can bet you'd never think a nightmare will ever look better in a dress," she captioned the post.
Fans couldn't help but sing praises of the star.
Take a look: