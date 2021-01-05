close
Tue Jan 05, 2021
January 5, 2021

Dua Lipa pens emotional note for 'Future Nostalgia' after raging streaming success

Tue, Jan 05, 2021
Dua Lipa takes to the internet to share her gratitude for the love Future Nostaliga has been receiving on streaming sites  lately.

The Grammy award winning singer took to Instagram to celebrate the success and simultaneously thank her fans for their undying support during troubled times.

The post read, “Just found out we hit over 3 BILLION streams on Future Nostalgia in 2020! THANK YOU!!!!!! This album has changed my life in so many ways and I'm so happy it's found a home with you too!!!!!!"

