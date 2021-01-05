Pregnant Kareena Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane with a throwback photo of her father-in-law on his 80th birthday anniversary

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback photo of husband Saif Ali Khan and his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to mark his 80th birthday anniversary.
The Good Newwz actress took the memory lane down with a lovely throwback photo to remember her father-in-law.
Kareena posted the photo in her Instagram story with heart emoticons.
Mansoor Ali Khan’s elder daughter Saba Pataudi also took to photo-video sharing platform and paid rich tribute to her father.
Sharing throwback photos of the father, Saba wrote, “5 January 1941 saw the birth of a true cricketing legend, Mansur Ali Khan ‘Tiger’ Pataudi.”
“A hugely charismatic, determined, and driven individual”, she said and added “And someone who faced down tremendous adversity…AND WON!”