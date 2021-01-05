close
Tue Jan 05, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 5, 2021

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane with a throwback photo of her father-in-law on his 80th birthday anniversary

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 05, 2021
Pregnant Kareena Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane with a throwback photo of her father-in-law on his 80th birthday anniversary

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback photo of husband Saif Ali Khan and his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to mark his 80th birthday anniversary.

The Good Newwz actress took the memory lane down with a lovely throwback photo to remember her father-in-law.

Kareena posted the photo in her Instagram story with heart emoticons.

Mansoor Ali Khan’s elder daughter Saba Pataudi also took to photo-video sharing platform and paid rich tribute to her father.

Sharing throwback photos of the father, Saba wrote, “5 January 1941 saw the birth of a true cricketing legend, Mansur Ali Khan ‘Tiger’ Pataudi.”

“A hugely charismatic, determined, and driven individual”, she said and added “And someone who faced down tremendous adversity…AND WON!”

