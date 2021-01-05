Prince William’s ‘objections’ about Meghan Markle prove he was right all along

Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle had been opposed by Prince William, as the world is already well-aware of.

And now, a royal expert has claimed that the Duke of Cambridge prediction of Meghan appears to have come true.

Royal historian and author Robert Lacey claimed in his recent interview with Elle that William foresaw Meghan’s ambition and how it would make it challenging for her to survive in the suffocating environment of the royal fold.

“You could certainly say William had a lot of justice on his side. We do not know the details of what he said to Harry, but if he pointed out that this woman that he Harry loved was a self-made Hollywood celebrity,” she said.

“And a self-made millionaire who created her own celebrity, a self-sufficient woman like this who was ambitious and campaigning her belief in women’s rights and her wish to promote social change,” he continued.

“These are radical initiatives, radical impulses; do they fit inside the rather safe and conservative British Royal Family? If those are the sort of objections and queries that William raised, well, events have proved them right, didn’t they?” he went on to say.

“This was a woman who couldn’t fit inside the Royal Family so, as a result, she’s no longer royal,” he added.

For the unversed, William had voiced his apprehensions about Harry marrying Meghan to his uncle and Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer which led to a never-ending feud between the two brothers.