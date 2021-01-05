close
Tue Jan 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 5, 2021

Katrina Kaif pens down sweet birthday note for Deepika Padukone

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 05, 2021
Katrina Kaif pens down sweet birthday note for Deepika Padukone

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif penned down a sweet birthday message for Deepika Padukone, who turned 35 on Tuesday.

The Sooryavanshi actress took to Instagram and shared a stunning photo of Deepika with a sweet birthday note.

Katrina wrote, “Happy Happy happiest birthday to u @deepikapadukone. Wishing u all the love, peace and joy life has to offer."

Deepika Padukone, who rang in the New Year with hubby and family in the Ranthambore National Park, is celebrating her 35th birthday today and the social media is buzzing with several heartfelt wishes for the actress.

On the work front, Deepika is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s next film and awaiting the release of ‘83’ with Ranveer Singh. 

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz