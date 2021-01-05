Janhvi Kapoor buys new home worth 39 crore in Mumbai

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor has reportedly purchased a new luxury house in Juhu, Mumbai for whopping 39 crore.



According to Indian media, the 23-year-old actress had finalized the multi-crore deal in December.

As per the deal, Janhvi has purchased the property spread over three floors—14th, 15th and 16th—in Arya Building.

The Dostana 2 actress has also paid 7.8 million stamp duty.

Janhvi is currently in Goa with Kartik Aaryan. The two stars will be soon seen sharing screen together.

An adorable picture of Janhvi and Kartik twinning in white has gone viral on social media.