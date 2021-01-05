Diana, Charles’s loveless marriage created differences between William, Harry?

Prince William and Prince Harry have been engaged in a bit of a cold war since quite some time now.



And now, it has been claimed that their differences may have emerged owing to their parents, Princess Diana and Prince Charles and their constant battle of “love versus duty.”

Royal historian and biographer, Robert Lacey claimed that the two brothers have been feuding over pretty much the same reason as the Duke of Cambridge learnt a lesson from his parents’ marriage.

As per Lacey, William learnt that “he had this duty, this responsibility to be King” and he had to do everything in his power to live up to the expectations.

Speaking to Elle, the Battle of Brothers author wrote: “There, on the one hand, you have duty, and on the other hand you have Harry emerging from the same emotional chaos. He takes a different lesson: His parents were locked into an arranged, loveless marriage, and he’s not going to make that mistake.”

“He’s going to go for love, and that’s what he’s done with Meghan, unapologetically. The first thing he says is he fell in love the moment he saw her.”

“I expect that is the long-term solution here: Duty in the form of William and Kate will take over the situation, and Harry and his love will enjoy the freedom of America and, I hope, obviously there will be some sort of reconciliation. I think there will be [a reconciliation],” he continued.

“There is texture and history between these brothers, but it’s never going to be the same. I would imagine the base for Harry and Meghan is going to remain in the United States for the foreseeable future,” he added.