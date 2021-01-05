Gal Gadot film earns $5.5 million over New Year’s holiday

Gal Gadot starrer “Wonder Woman 1984” used its lasso of truth to rope in $5.5 million over the New Year’s holiday.

The sequel also ensnared another $10.1 million from overseas markets, bringing its global total to $118.5 million. That’s not a disastrous figure given how much coronavirus has upended the movie business, but it does represent a steep 67% drop domestically and is a far cry from the grosses of pre-pandemic blockbusters. Stateside, “Wonder Woman 1984” has earned $28.5 million.

The superhero sequel, which is currently getting some social media backlash for not rising to the level of its beloved predecessor, is being simultaneously released on HBO Max in a bid to bolster the WarnerMedia streaming service and as a concession to a global health crisis that’s left the theatrical distribution landscape severely diminished.