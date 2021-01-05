close
Mon Jan 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 5, 2021

Gal Gadot film earns $5.5 million over New Year’s holiday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 05, 2021

Gal Gadot starrer “Wonder Woman 1984” used its lasso of truth to rope in $5.5 million over the New Year’s holiday. 

The sequel also ensnared another $10.1 million from overseas markets, bringing its global total to $118.5 million. That’s not a disastrous figure given how much coronavirus has upended the movie business, but it does represent a steep 67% drop domestically and is a far cry from the grosses of pre-pandemic blockbusters. Stateside, “Wonder Woman 1984” has earned $28.5 million.

The superhero sequel, which is currently getting some social media backlash for not rising to the level of its beloved predecessor, is being simultaneously released on HBO Max in a bid to bolster the WarnerMedia streaming service and as a concession to a global health crisis that’s left the theatrical distribution landscape severely diminished.

Latest News

More From Entertainment