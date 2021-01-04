Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' leads race for UK's Number 1 album, overtakes Harry Styles' 'Fine Line'

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are winning the hearts of music lovers with their respective collections 'Evermore' and 'Fine Line'.



The music icons have emerged as the front runners for this week’s UK Number 1 album. Taylor Swift’s ninth studio album led the race on Friday to secure a second non-consecutive week at the top spot.

'Evermore' became Taylor’s sixth Number 1 album in December, surpassing Madonna as the female artist to rack up six chart-topping albums in the quickest time.

On the other hand, Harry Styles’ second album 'Fine Line' is also attracting huge applause and got the second position.

The album has attracted renewed attention following the release of new single 'Treat People With Kindness', the video for which stars Fleabag actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge.



Meanwhile, Dua Lipa’s 'Future Nostalgia' remains behind Harry Styles’ 'Fine Line' to retain third place. Little Mix retained the fourth position with 'Confetti'.