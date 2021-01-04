Anil Kapoor spills the beans on relationship status of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani?

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor have reportedly just spilled the beans on the relationship status of rumoured lovebirds Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.



The Malang actor recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show where he dubbed Disha Patani as Tiger’s ‘girlfriend’.

During the chat show, when Anil Kapoor was asked which actor’s diet he would like to steal, he replied he wants to find out what Tiger eats.

Anil Kapoor further said while he was yet to work with Tiger, had worked with his 'girlfriend' Disha Patani in Malang and stolen her diet.

Disha Patani and Tiger are rumoured to be dating, however, the B-town lovebirds have not yet officially confirmed their romance.

Recently, they were also snapped at Mumbai Airport as they cut short their Dubai visit.

Disha accompanied Tiger Shroff, his mom Ayesha and sister Krishna Shroff for a sports-related event in Dubai.