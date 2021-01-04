Veena Malik's ex-husband reaches out to PM Imran for help in custody battle

Pakistani actress Veena Malik's ex-husband Asad Khattak spoke in a press conference regarding the details of his Rs500million legal notice that he sent to Malik for taking their two kids to Pakistan illegally.

Khattak claimed that his former wife abducted their two kids from the United Arab Emirates after the Dubai court ruled the kids' custody in his favour.

"She kidnapped my kids from Dubai. After we divorced in 2018, the Dubai court ruled the kids' custody in my favour. My kids hold American nationality," he said.

He further said that he and his family have been receiving threats from the actress and appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to help him.

"If anything happens to me or my family then Veena Malik will be responsible for it," he said.

Malik, in response to Khattak's claims, sent a legal notice of Rs500 million claiming that she lawfully brought her children to Pakistan.

It was further said in the notice that Khattak is misquoting the order issued by a local court of Dubai.

She asked her former husband to share the court's complete order on social media.

According to the legal notice, Malik's reputation was damaged for which Khattak has been asked to come out on media and social media and apologise within 90 days.

She said that in case he does not apologise, then a defamation case would be filed against him.

It may be recalled that Malik married Khattak in December 2013 in Dubai.