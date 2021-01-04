close
Mon Jan 04, 2021
Sports

Web Desk
January 4, 2021

Watch: Haris Sohail's sensational catch to dismiss Tom Latham

Sports

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 04, 2021

  • Haris Sohail used reflexes to ensure Tom Latham was dismissed for 33
  • Catch was  taken off Shaheen Shah Afridi's bowling

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan's Haris Sohail may not be a fan-favourite these days  for his batting performance but the player's reflexes came in handy when he took a sensational catch in the slips to dismiss New Zealand opener Tom Latham during day two of the second Test in Christchurch.

Shaheen Shah Afridi's ball had edged off Latham's bat  and was travelling to the slip cordon towards Shan Masood. 

However, the opener dropped the ball and Sohail, who was fielding at the first slip, used his quick reflexes to catch the ball.

The players surrounded Sohail after the catch with Latham departing the ground after scoring 33 runs leaving the hosts 52 for 2.

The Balckcaps have lost three wickets in their first innings. At stumps skipper Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls stood on the crease with the hosts trailing Pakistan by 11 runs.

