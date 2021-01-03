WATCH: Dawid Malan's sixer ends up in a fan's beer cup at BBL

Dawid Malan. — AFP/File

HOBART: Dawid Malan, the world's top-ranked T20I batsman, has been enthralling the crowd in the ongoing Big Bash League in Australia.

In a recent match against the Melbourne Stars, the English cricketers smashed a 56-ball 75 with seven fours and three sixes.

But that wasn’t the most amusing thing of the day. That came in the 16th over when Malan hit a six into the crowd at fine leg. As the ball made its way to the stands, a young fan, smiling into the camera, raised his arms to catch the ball.



But he dropped it. And the ball ended up in the beer cup of a man next to him. Initially, the older man refused to return the ball and continued to drink with the ball still inside the cup.

He eventually returned it but by then the empires had already decided to replace the ball.



