Olivia Jade to return to YouTube?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Olivia Jade answered a fan's request for her to return to YouTube.
The 21-year-old teased the news on Tik Tok saying that she had a vlog in mind.
“like this if i should bring back my #vlogzzzzz also tried to show u guys this natural makeup look (i can do a tutorial if anyone wants) Kk bye ily,” she captioned a video.
A fan then replied and said, "Please post again on YouTube I love watching your videos!!!!"
"Thank you so much for the sweet comment. I just want to say, first of all, comments like this actually make my day. I’m just really grateful," Olivia said.
"And also, okay, I will. I guess I will come back to YouTube. What? Ah!"
The news comes a day after her mother Lori Loughlin’s prison release due to the college admissions scandal.