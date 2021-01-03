close
Sun Jan 03, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 3, 2021

Gigi Hadid's easy recipe for date crescents will want you making them

Gigi Hadid not only knows what she is doing on the runway but in the kitchen too.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a scrumptious recipe of how one can make date roll-ups.

In multiple pictures, the 25-year-old shared the easy recipe consisting of instant crescent rolls, goat cheese, dates, honey and rosemary.

Now you too can eat like the gorgeous model.

Take a look:








