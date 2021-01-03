close
Sun Jan 03, 2021
January 3, 2021

How does Ayeza Khan get into shape?

Sun, Jan 03, 2021

Ayeza Khan's 20201 resolution is to get into shape. 

In a post on Instagram, she shared that she was looking slim up a few inches without giving up on her favourite foods.

According to her caption, her method of losing weight is done in such a way that is balanced, energising and does not cause her to follow "boring diets".

"I’m on my way to reduce some extra pounds without depriving myself on energy and giving up on my favourite foods and that’s my main resolution of 2021," the caption read.

She was seen pictured in a a picnic set-up smiling beautifully.

Take a look: 



