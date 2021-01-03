BTS Jungkook refuses to ‘hide’ his personality away from adoring fans

BTS Jungkook ended up combining both his onstage and offstage personas early on into his career and ended up stealing the hearts of fans with his decision.



The South Korean hotshot shed light on the brain storming that led to this prosperous move during his interview in the Break The Silence: The Movie.

There he was quoted saying, “We can say that a new persona was created since the moment we debuted. I used to think that the two personas had to be kept separate, though I can’t say why.”

He concluded by saying, “But when I thought about it, the good parts of me were in the new Jungkook I had created, so it didn’t seem necessary for me to separate what was good and to keep thinking that way.”