Sarah Michelle Gellar recalls the moment she got carded for being underage

American actress Sarah Michelle Gellar recently spilled the beans behind the moment she got carded at a local bar, as 40-year-old woman.



According to IANS, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress claimed, “The idea of it affected me beforehand but then I actually got carded in a hotel on my 40th birthday.”

“I thought it was a joke. I thought somebody had called ahead. But they wouldn't serve me and I had to go to my room and get my driver's licence.”

“The guy nearly died when he saw it, he was like, 'Oh my God, I didn't recognise you! I thought you were the nanny!' So that was a good day. rI always say a lot of it is down to genetics. I drink a lot of water and wear sunscreen. And it comes from being happy too, I think that shows through.”

Before concluding she claimed, "I also think during the coronavirus pandemic, my skin has never looked better because I almost never put make-up on - for the first time in years. I've always been on set with heavy make-up. Never say never but for now it's all mine. I'm not against anything. I've tried to make my skincare regime as natural as I can."