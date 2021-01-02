Pakistan team spends afternoon with families of Christchurch attack victims

Pakistan cricket team meet families of Christchurch attack victims. — Twitter

The Pakistan cricket team on Saturday spent an afternoon with the families of the victims of the Christchurch mosque attack at Hagley Oval.

The players, in the video shared by the PCB, can be seen chatting and exchanging gifts with the victims of the attack at the cricket ground.

"I know that we did not go through the situation that you people did, but we do understand the pain that you feel," batting coach Younis Khan told the families.

"We share in your sorrow," the batting coach added.

The Pakistan team is in New Zealand where they are playing a Test series which the Kiwis are leading 1-0.

The Christchurch mosque attack

In March 2019, more than 50 people lost their lives when 28-year-old right-wing extremist Brenton Tarrant attacked two mosques in Christchurch— the Al Noor Mosque and another in the suburb of Linwood.

Tarrant, in August 2020, was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. This was the first time such a sentence had been handed down in the country.

Tarrant admitted to 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder, and one charge of committing a terrorist act during the shooting rampage which he live-streamed on Facebook.