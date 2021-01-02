6219705523001" data-playlist-id="" data-application-id="" class="vjs-fluid"> Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s video spotting tigers at national park goes viral

Bollywood celebrity couple Deepika Padokune and hubby Ranveer Singh rang in the New Year 2021 with the family in the Ranthambore National Park.



They jetted out to Rajasthan earlier this week to spend quality time with the family amidst nature and wildlife.

Deepika and Ranveer were also lucky to spot tigers running around in park and the video of it has gone viral on social media platforms.

Other videos and photos from their private gateway are also doing rounds on social media.

In the pictures and videos, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen enjoying their time out in the forests, taking in the sights and sounds of the place.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also joined the couple on their trip.