Pregnant Anushka Sharma shares romantic New Year's photo with Virat Kohli

Mom-to-be Anuskha Sharam rung in New Year's 2020 with a heartwarming photo alongside husband Virat Kohli.
Taking to Instagram, the starlet uploaded a monochromatic picture of the couple standing close to each other side by side.
"Wishing you all bountiful of love , happiness and prosperity this new year . From us to you," Anushka captioned the photo.
She also posted a second picture with her better half, wherein both of them can be seen sharing a laugh together.
Earlier, Anushka stunned everyone with her mesmerising pregnancy shoot for Vogue India.