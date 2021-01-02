close
Fri Jan 01, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 2, 2021

Pregnant Anushka Sharma shares romantic New Year's photo with Virat Kohli

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 02, 2021
Anushka Sharma uploaded a monochromatic picture with Virat Kohli standing close to her

Mom-to-be Anuskha Sharam rung in New Year's 2020 with a heartwarming photo alongside husband Virat Kohli.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet uploaded a monochromatic picture of the couple standing close to each other side by side.

"Wishing you all bountiful of love , happiness and prosperity this new year . From us to you," Anushka captioned the photo.

She also posted a second picture with her better half, wherein both of them can be seen sharing a laugh together.

Earlier, Anushka stunned everyone with her mesmerising pregnancy shoot for Vogue India.



