Fri Jan 01, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 1, 2021

Kendall Jenner stuns onlookers as she flaunts her winter glamour look in Aspen

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 01, 2021

Kendall Jenner left onlookers in awe as she stepped out for shopping in winter outfit while vacationing in Aspen.

Supermodel and her sister Kylie Jenner  jetted off to Colorado to celebrate holiday   in the snow.

The reality star attracted massive praise with her stunning appearance in winter bodysuit as onlookers remained unmoved to see the beautiful lady in their town.

 Kim Kardashian's sister was  looking gorgeous   in a striped navy blue outfit that accentuated her long, toned legs and her slender physique.

The 25-year-old 'KUWTK' star also sported an overcoat a pair of slim black sunglasses and black leather gloves. Her long  snow boots  adding to her beautiful personality.

Kendall Jenner and her makeup mogul sister Kylie's trip comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked  Americans to skip travel. 

