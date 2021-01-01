Kendall Jenner stuns onlookers as she flaunts her winter glamour look in Aspen

Kendall Jenner left onlookers in awe as she stepped out for shopping in winter outfit while vacationing in Aspen.

Supermodel and her sister Kylie Jenner jetted off to Colorado to celebrate holiday in the snow.



The reality star attracted massive praise with her stunning appearance in winter bodysuit as onlookers remained unmoved to see the beautiful lady in their town.

Kim Kardashian's sister was looking gorgeous in a striped navy blue outfit that accentuated her long, toned legs and her slender physique.

The 25-year-old 'KUWTK' star also sported an overcoat a pair of slim black sunglasses and black leather gloves. Her long snow boots adding to her beautiful personality.

Kendall Jenner and her makeup mogul sister Kylie's trip comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked Americans to skip travel.