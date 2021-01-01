close
Fri Jan 01, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 1, 2021

Kim Kardashian's son Saint West stuns mom with his unexpected move for New Year

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 01, 2021

Kim Kardashian's  five-year-old son stunned his mom as he gave himself a New Year's haircut and chopped off some of his own hair on Thursday.

The reality star  shared a sweet pictures of her beloved son  Saint West on her Instagram and joked about his new look he gave himself  by trimming his hair.

On her Instagram Story, the mom-of-four shared some smiling photos of Saint with his new hairstyle  and wrote:  "still looks cute tho."  

In one of the snaps, Saint who celebrated his 5th birthday earlier this month,  is seen showing off his new  hairstyle.

Last year in September, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's  eldest son proved he's really the chillest of the family when he radiated IDGAF vibes during a West family photoshoot.

Kim Kardashian is spending  most of her time with children - North West, Chicago West and Pslam West - apart from her husband these days. 

