Fri Jan 01, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 1, 2021

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber open up about their rules to a happy marriage

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 01, 2021
Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber open up about their rules to a happy marriage

Hailey Baldwin recently shed light on the rules she and Justin Bieber follow to maintain a good, healthy and happy marriage.

Baldwin shed light on her secrets to maintaining a healthy marriage alongside Justi Bieber during her interview on the Ashley Graham’s Pretty Big Deal podcast.

There she was quoted saying, “We don’t try to poke at the past because I don’t think that’s fair, and I’ve never liked it. I don’t need you to remind me. I’ve had to work past it. Thank you. We don’t point fingers. We have a thing about tone as well.”

“No one wants to respond to somebody attacking you or yelling at you or raising their voice. So when we come to each other — it took time to learn what each other needed in an argument or in a conversation.”

She concluded by saying, “For him, a lot of it was tone because when I get fired up, I get fired up. I don’t know what else to say. I raise my voice. I get annoyed.”

