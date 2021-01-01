close
Fri Jan 01, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 1, 2021

Junaid Khan ecstatic as Bryan Adams wishes him happy New Year

Pakistani actor Junaid Khan ended his 2020 in a very exciting way. 

Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor shared that he received the "best New Year wish" from none other than Canadian musician Bryan Adams.

As per the screenshot the star shared, Bryan had thanked him for a note and also extended his New Year wishes.

"Hello Junaid, thanks for the note, what's up? Happy new year," the message read.

A very excited Junaid captioned the messagebeing the "best new year wish ever" and extended his wishes in return.

Take a look:


