Fazl rejects Durrani's offer of grand national dialogue

Muhammad Ali Durrani and Fazlur Rehman meet a day before PDM meeting

PML-F leader extended an offer of grand national dialogue

JUI-F chief rejects offer saying no talks can be held with the government

ISLAMABAD: PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday turned down Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) leader Muhammad Ali Durrani’s offer of a grand national dialogue, it was reported on Friday.

The two leaders had met a day earlier in the backdrop of the PDM meeting scheduled for today.

During the meeting, Durrani extended an olive branch to the JUI-F chief and offered him to initiate a grand national dialogue with the government.

But, the PDM chief rejected the offer and said that no talks can be held with an "incompetent and unelected" government.

The two leaders had met at JUI-F leader Riaz Durrani’s residence where the two discussed the current political situation of the country.

Durrani, a few days ago, had also met PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in the Kot Lakhpat jail and had put forward the same proposal to him.



The Opposition leaders have strongly rejected the idea of holding talks with the government and have asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign.

The PDM leadership is meeting today in Lahore to finalise its anti-government strategy.

Meanwhile, PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has also advised the government and Opposition to hold a dialogue in the best interest of the country.