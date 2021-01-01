16 arrested in Karachi for allegedly violating laws on New Year's Eve

The provincial capital's police had warned it would lodge cases against those who participated in the aerial firing. Photo: File

KARACHI: Around 16 suspects across Karachi were arrested by Sindh police for allegedly violating the government ban on two-wheeling and aerial firing on New Year's Eve.

The reported incidents of aerial-firing injured several people including a young girl.

On the other hand, in Punjab, several law offenders were detained in the Koh-e-Noor area of Faisalabad for allegedly violating laws to herald New Year.

Meanwhile, in Peshawar, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police nabbed a man suspected of threatening children and women by donning a scary mask.

The provincial capital's police had warned it would lodge cases against those who participated in the aerial firing.

It had also directed the citizens not to gather at one place unnecessarily.