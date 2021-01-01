Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim Khan enjoy bonfire as they welcome 2021 together

Indian star Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Khan enjoyed bonfire together as the siblings welcomed New Year 2021 together.



Taking to Instagram, the Simmba actress, who shares a great bond with the brother, posted a few candid pictures with Ibrahim as they enjoy bonfire in chilly winter night.

Sara captioned the pictures, “Happy New Years. With my brother it’s always the best cheers. He takes away all my fears. And forever is there to wipe all my tears.”

The Kedarnath actress never fails to spend quality time with her loved ones.



Recently, Sara posted adorable pictures on social media with brother Ibrahim and and father Saif Ali Khan from Kareena Kapoor's Christmas party.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.