Deepika Padukone deletes all social media posts ahead of new year

Indian actress Deepika Padukone has deleted all her social media posts ahead of the new year 2021, leaving her fans shocked.



The Padmavaat actress, who is currently in Ranthambore with hubby Ranveer Singh for New Year celebrations, has deleted all her Instagram and Twitter posts, leaving her fans baffled.

Some fans have also started speculating that her social media accounts might have hacked.

Deepika’s Twitter and Instagram handles do not show any of her tweets, pictures or videos that were shared earlier.

The actress is an avid social media users and is followed by over 52 million on Instagram and over 27 million on twitter.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s next project that also features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.