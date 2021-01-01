close
Thu Dec 31, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 1, 2021

Meghan Markle used to make this resolution every year before meeting Prince Harry

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 01, 2021

Meghan Markle's resolution before meeting Prince Harry 

Meghan Markle used to make the same New Year's resolution every year before coming across Prince Harry. 

Revealing the same, the Duchess of Sussex wrote on her blog The Tig, before becoming royalty, "Run a marathon. Stop biting my nails. Stop swearing. Re-learn French. These make my New Year’s resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year."

“The marathon hasn’t happened. The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks,” she wrote. 

“Then there’s the French – a language I studied through high school and then lost as I immersed myself in speaking Spanish with the Argentinians during my stint in Buenos Aires. I have put my little Rosetta Stone headset in my eager ears every year, resolving to do interviews en français, but much to my chagrin, it hasn’t stuck.”

“And when it comes to the biting of the nails – well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It’s unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit,” Meghan continued.

