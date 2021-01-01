Netflix subscribers left disappointed after 'Vikings' final season released

Netflix subscribers who were eagerly waiting for the remaining episode of "Vikings " were left disappointed when it was announced that they have been released on another streaming service.

The second part of the sixth and final season of "Vikings" was released in its entirety on Wednesday on Prime Video in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Austria.

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick, who played Lagertha in the series, was one of the first ones from the cast to announce that the remaining episodes of the historical TV series have been released.

According to reports, Vikings will air in Canada on History from January 1, 2021.

It was not immediately known when the final season will be released on Netflix.