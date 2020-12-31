Meghan Markle may follow Prince Charles in creating new book: report

Meghan Markle may decide to follow Prince Charles’s steed and curate her own book, according to sources.



This prediction was made by a source close to Mail on Sunday. They explained, “Meghan has some experience as a writer and used to have a popular blog called The Tig before she met Harry that covered health, travel, food and fashion.”

“Fiction is something she has always wanted to try her hand at, and she could be assured that anything she writes would sell well, regardless of its quality.”

The source concluded by saying, "Fiction, be it children's books or adult, would be a powerful way of conveying the messages of their woke brand.”