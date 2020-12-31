Gwen Stefani’s sons cannot wait for her wedding to Blake Shelton: report

Gwen Stefani’s children are reportedly psyched to become a part of her big day and cannot wait to see their mom tying the knot with Blake.



News about Stafani’s kids hand in her upcoming marriage was recently divulged by a source close to the family.

The insider was quoted telling People magazine that Kingston Zuma and Apollo "will have a large part" in making their mom’s big day go without a hitch.

The source explained, "Gwen's sons are just really solid, sweet kids, and they're so excited for Blake and Gwen to get married. They can't wait to stand by their sides."

For those unaware, the reason Blake and Gwen developed such an unbreakable bound is because of their shared history. at the time a friend of the couple claimed, "At first they were bonding over their splits and finding light in one another, but they quickly realized they have so much more in common than just going through heartbreak.”

"They're both incredibly close to their families and their lives are rooted deeply in their faith. He just fit so seamlessly into her life, and vice versa."