Thu Dec 31, 2020
December 31, 2020

Rupert Grint planning a possible return to ‘Harry Potter’ franchise

Thu, Dec 31, 2020
Rupert Grint inspired a social media take-over due to his recent comments regarding a possible return to the Harry Potter franchise.

The actor sparked a frenzy regarding his possible return to the Harry Potter franchise during an interview with ComicBook.

There he was quoted saying, "I don't know. I mean, never say never. I would never say, 'Absolutely no’.”

In the later part of his interview the actor spilled the beans behind his emotional connection to the franchise and added, “It was a huge part of my life and I'm very fond of that character and their stories.”

Due to all that “Yeah, I mean, I'd be up for it at the right time. I don't know what capacity that would be, but yeah, we'll see."

