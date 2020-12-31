Jada Pinkett Smith ‘never lends’ family money: ‘It turns into a lot of problems’

Jada Pinkett Smith has no intentions of getting into fallouts with family over money lending fiascos because at the end of the day “You don't own nobody nothing.”



This conversation began after a viewer from Queens dialed into Red Table Talk and asked for advice regarding family members asking for money.

There Smith explained, "For people like us, who came from backgrounds were we didn't have much, don't feel guilty. I spent so many years feeling guilty and my guilt made me feel like I owed everybody and I wasn't allowed to say, 'no.' And that's just not true, right?"

Now, she has "came up with a couple of rules" to manage the issue. "First of all, I don't lend money. I only give money that I am willing to give like, 'this is a gift’. I do not lend money because that turns into a lot of problems, just as far of the expectation of people paying you back or what have you."

"So I tend to not give where I can't just say, 'here's a gift to you.' Specifically people who are close to me, 'cuz I'm not trying to have fallouts over money. So it's like, somebody's like, 'I want a new house,’ but they don't have a job to support the house they're trying to buy. It's like, well, you’re not ready for that.”



“So I'm not about to help you get into something that ultimately is going to make more difficulty for you, right? And so, I really had to look at that. So I've also learned to help people with resources, with education.”

Before concluding Smith added that she wants Samantha to never “feel guilty just because we got our grind on. You don't own nobody nothing.”

“And people will make you feel like, ‘You owe me. I was standing next to you. I grew up in the house with you. I did this and that with you I knew you when’ And at the end of the day, you don't owe nobody nothing.”