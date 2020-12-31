NAB accuses PML-N leader of embezzling Rs210 million

NAB directed to present Asif again on January 13

Court allows Asif's wife and lawyer to meet PML-N leader

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday obtained a 14-day physical remand of PML-N leader Khawaja Asif.

The remand was approved by the accountability court’s Admin Judge Jawadul Hasan.



During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that the bureau had launched an inquiry against Asif on June 23, 2020.

Upon hearing this, the judge turned towards Asif and asked him if he wanted to add anything to the statement given by NAB.

At this, the PML-N leader requested the judge if he could speak in Punjabi. The judge allowed the PML-N lawmaker to do so.

Asif then told the court that NAB's record was incorrect, adding that he had first appeared before the bureau in 2018.



“No action was initiated against me in 2020,” said the PML-N leader. The former minister told the court that he was elected to the National Assembly seven times but NAB could only make an embezzlement case of only Rs210 million against him.

To this, the judge wittingly observed that maybe if the investigation continues then they may find corruption of an additional Rs210 million. At this, the courtroom erupted in laughter.

However, Asif responded by saying that NAB is yet to find any “concrete evidence” against him.

To this, the NAB official said the PML-N leader is accused of concealing assets and their sources. He added that the PML-N stalwart’s assets worth Rs221 million do not match his income.

The NAB lawyer told the court that Asif had claimed that he had received Rs130 million from a job at a UAE firm but could not provide the money trail for the said amount when he was investigated.



Following the arguments, the court granted a 14-day physical remand of the PML-N lawmaker and directed the anti-corruption watchdog to present Asif again on January 13. The court also allowed Asif to meet his wife and lawyer at the NAB office in Lahore.

Khawaja Asif arrested from Islamabad

PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif was arrested by NAB in Islamabad on Tuesday night.

Asif was taken into custody in the backdrop of an ongoing investigation into allegations of him possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

Aurangzeb said he was arrested near PML-N general secretary Ahsan Iqbal's house.

The PML-N leader was at Iqbal's house to take part in a debate over whether the party will take part in the upcoming Senate elections or not.

Asif left the meeting and was moments later arrested near Iqbal's residence.