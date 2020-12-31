New Year 2021: Celebrate responsibly, don't indulge in aerial firing, says Asifa Bhutto

Your stray bullet could end an innocent life, Ambassador for Polio Free Pakistan Asifa Bhutto Zardari said in message on Twitter about New Year 2021 celebrations.



Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's daughter spoke about aerial firing and celebrating responsibly.

"When the clock strikes midnight, don’t indulge in aerial firing! Your stray bullet could end an innocent life," Asifa wrote.

She urged people not to make their celebration a cause for grief for someone else.



The Karachi police has already banned aerial firing and introduced a new strategy to maintain law and order.

A case of attempt to murder will be registered against anyone taking part in the celebratory fire on New Year's eve, the city police chief had said last week.

A traffic plan for Karachi was also issued earlier today. No main roads will be blocked this year. You can read the full plan here.

