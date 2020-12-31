Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘wings to be clipped by Queen’ as tensions run high

The highlight of this year undoubtedly was the royal exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back in January.



And now, talk has been spiraling out of control about whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to their royal duties in the near future or not.

In the midst of the speculation, royal expert Russell Myers has said that Queen Elizabeth II will be “clipping the wings” of Prince Harry and Meghan while their popularity sours in the United States.

During an interview with Nine Honey, Myers said: "I don't think they will ban him from coming back.”

"Harry is a very popular member of the family however they do want to clip their wings a little bit. They have launched this juggernaut persona, they're very, very popular in the States. They've been signing these big-money deals and it needs to work for both parties,” he said.

"I think that will be the main crux of these meetings that are coming up in the future. I think there's a lot of water under the bridge. We have to remember that it was an absolute bombshell statement that they didn't tell the Queen, they didn't tell Charles or William - the senior royals,” he continued.

“They completely blindsided them with their decision and I think tensions are still running pretty high with that, to be honest,” he added.