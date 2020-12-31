Anushka Sharma doesn’t wish to raise her child in the public eye

Anushka Sharma claims that she and her husband are sure that they do not wish to raise a child in the public eye

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is getting ready to welcome her first child with Indian captain Virat Kohli.

However, ahead of her delivery, there is one thing that is leaving the actor apprehensive, and that is, raising a child in the public eye.

During an in-depth interview about her journey to motherhood, the Zero actor claims that she and her husband are sure that they do not wish to raise a child in the public eye.

“We’ve thought about it a lot. We definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye—we don’t plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take,” she said.

“No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through,” she went on to say.

Furthermore, she revealed how she and Virat will be raising their kid as equal partners: “We don’t see it as mum and dad duties, but as a family unit. For us, it’s important that our child be raised with a very balanced outlook. It is all about shared duties. I will be the primary caregiver, especially in the first few years, and that’s the reality.”

“I am self-employed and I can decide when I am working if I do one or two films a year. In Virat’s case, he plays round the year. What becomes important is the time we spend together as a family,” she said.